A united front. Distant siblings Prince William and Prince Harry seem to agree upon one thing, at least: wanting answers regarding mother Princess Diana‘s controversial BBC Panorama interview that shocked the world.

“William is demanding answers and is determined to get to the bottom of it and to find out the truth,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “For William, this particular interview is still very raw. Harry is angry about the interview and shadiness of it all, too.”

Though Diana’s 1995 interview with journalist Martin Bashir has raised many eyebrows throughout the years, the latest investigation into Bashir and his alleged unethical tactics seems to have “had a positive effect on William and Harry’s relationship,” the source dished. “They’ve bonded over it and are speaking more frequently on Zoom and WhatsApp. William has come to terms with the reasons behind Harry’s decision to leave the royal family and is happy to see his brother so settled, and Harry’s come to the realization that he no longer wants a dark cloud hanging over his head.”

WHY PRINCE HARRY’S BROMANCE WITH JOE BIDEN IS STRONGER THAN HIS BOND WITH PRINCE WILLIAM

The Duke of Sussex, 36, has remained rather quiet as new questions arise regarding the Panorama interview and an independent investigation begins. However, the source noted, “You do not need a public statement to imagine how [Harry] is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him. He has bravely spoken out in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him.”

Princess Diana’s scandalous interview, which first aired 25 years ago, made headlines last month after William, 38, said an investigation into the interview — in which his mother made shocking statements about her marriage to Prince Charles — was a “step in the right direction.” In a statement issued on November 18, the Duke of Cambridge added, “It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

MEGHAN MARKLE DEEMED THE WORLD’S FAVORITE ROYAL — HERE ARE 5 OBVIOUS REASONS WHY

In the bombshell interview with Bashir, Princess Diana famously said: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” referring to Charles’ infamous affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, his now-wife.

Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, previously accused BBC of “yellow journalism” — which emphasizes sensationalism and over-exaggeration that is based on little-to-no legitimate facts — and called for an independent inquiry. The 56-year-old claimed the corporation convinced his sister that she was being bugged by MI5 and filled her head with lies about the royal family to get her to open up.