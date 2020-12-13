Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have reportedly ditched Frogmore Cottage, just six weeks after moving in.

The $3.1 million home, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived shortly after tying the knot in 2018, was “loaned” to the couple who initially planned to start a family in Windsor — but sources are saying that Eugenie and her partner have had a change of heart.

Eugenie and Jack moved into the five-bedroom cottage back in November, just days after the Duke of Sussex was said to have handed over the keys in a private agreement, but the two have since relocated to Kensington Palace with no plans to return to Windsor.

A source went on to tell The Sun: “It is empty again. Why does no one want to live in Frogmore Cottage? What is wrong with the place?”

The publication further mentions how Eugenie and her husband were “delighted” to be moving into the cottage just a few weeks ago, but for reasons which have yet to be disclosed, the pair decided that settling down in Windsor wasn’t in their plans after all.

Harry and Meghan stayed in Frogmore Cottage up until March when the pair announced they were quitting their positions as working royals and ditched the U.K. for a new life in the U.S.

They are now living with their one-year-old son, Archie, in a $14.7 million mansion in Montecito, Calif., with Ellen Degeneres, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom all said to be living in the same neighborhood as them.

To refurbish Frogmore Cottage prior to moving in, Harry and Meghan spent a whopping $3.1 in taxpayer’s money, which they later reimbursed following their colossal $150 million deal to produce original content for Netflix.

Eugenie was spotted shopping in Kensington, West London, earlier this month, but insiders say she hasn’t completely ruled out a return to Frogmore Cottage just yet.

The Sun adds that a decision won’t be made until after Christmas when Eugenie and Jack will decide on whether they want to move back to Windsor or settle down elsewhere.

She’ll want to find her new home sooner rather than later, having announced her pregnancy in an official statement from Buckingham Palace in September.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,” it was announced.

“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie and Jack, who is the European brand manager for George Clooney’s co-founded firm Casamigos Tequila, tied the knot in St George’s Chapel in October 12, 2018 — the same day Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their firstborn.