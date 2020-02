Photo credit: MEGA

The Queen spoke out on January 13 for the first time about the shocking news following an emergency family summit to discuss Meghan and Harry's decision. The monarch said in a statement at the time, "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."