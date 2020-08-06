Ariana Grande is heating things up! The “Rain On Me” singer took to social media this week to share a series of photographs from her recent getaway to the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

The 27-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in a green triangle bikini top by White Fox. The skimpy swimwear gave fans a peek at just a few of Grande’s 55 tattoos including leaves on her rib cage (which covered up an original tattoo that said “always) and the words “let’s sing” in Japanese above her left elbow.

She wasn’t alone on the exotic trip. Another snap in the series shows the brunette beauty cozying up next to boyfriend Dalton Gomez. The couple has been dating since January 2020, per PEOPLE. The pop star made things Instagram official back in June when she posted photos of her real estate tycoon beau while celebrating her 27th birthday.

Other photos Grande shared from her Utah trip included a candid moment of a cute squirrel, the zig-zag facade of one of the buildings, the surrounding mountain tops, and a look at a cluster of flowers on the ground which also revealed the Grammy-winner’s trendy Burberry shoes. Additionally, Grande included a masked up selfie in which she rocked a summery straw hat.

If the resort looks familiar, it may be because it was recently visited by Kylie Jenner. The makeup mogul used the location as a backdrop for a number of photo shoots to promote her Kylie Cosmetics brand as well as show off her bangin’ bikini body.

Amangiri is a luxury resort within the Aman umbrella that is located on 600 acres in the Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments according to the Daily Mail. Room rates at the five star resort range from $3,300 up to $6,400 a night.

According to PEOPLE, Amangiri,, is Kardashian-Jenner family favorite. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima celebrated his 25th birthday at Amangiri in May 2018, and sister Kim Kardashian visited for her 37th birthday the previous October.

The remote hotspot has also attracted celebs like Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Drew Barrymore over the years.