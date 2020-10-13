One thing guaranteed to raise debate (besides the upcoming presidential election) is the shoe brand Crocs. Love them or hate them, pop star Justin Bieber is definitely one in the thumbs-up camp, having just dropped his own signature Crocs collection this Tuesday, October 13.

And, message to the haters out there? The shoes sold out in minutes and are currently up on eBay — with expected huge markups!

The new design, a yellow clog that pulls its color inspiration from the singer’s clothing brand, drew house, includes eight custom Jibbitz charms designed to match his “good vibes and laid-back style,” according to a press release from the brand.

Bieber, a longtime fan of the polarizing footwear, was first seen in his personalized design October 6. He teased the exclusive drop on his social media accounts in the same week.

“I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally,” he said in a statement, adding that his personalized drop reflects “something cool that I want to wear.” No word on whether his fashionable wife, Hailey, is sporting the shoes as well.

For those who agree that Bieber has the lock on a killer design, and like the look, you may be able to get your feet — err, hands — on a pair sometime soon. An unmarked-up pair of the Biebs-inspired Crocs go for $59.99, which is not too high of a markup from a regular old pair of mens clog-style Crocs (which run $44.99 on the company site).

Even at eBay prices, they are still considerably cheaper than other designer Crocs collaborations. To wit: A sold-out version designed by fashion house Balenciaga, featuring a sky-high platform sole, went for a cool $850 a pair.

But it is best not to wait if one wants to get in on any future celeb collaborations with the brand. Crocs are having a big moment in 2020, with a seemingly unstoppable comfort-wear presence in a global pandemic, where everyone is cooling their heels at home. A similar designer collaboration with Latin pop star Bad Bunny last month sold out in a mere 16 minutes, leaving fans wringing their hands over marked-up auction prices.