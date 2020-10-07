We “Wonder” if it’s true! Shawn Mendes hinted that he may be collaborating with Justin Bieber on a new tune.

In a recent interview with Capital Breakfast, the radio hosts asked Mendes if the rumors are true that the 22-year-old turned down an offer to make music with Bieber. “Is this you trying to get me to confirm that I have a collaboration with Justin Bieber?” Mendes replied with a smirk.

“If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favorite artists since I was like nine years old,” he admitted. “I cannot confirm or deny.”

The two Canada natives were recently spotted together at an at-home music studio in August, alongside Mendes’ ex and Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin.

“In the last six months, we’ve definitely become a lot closer,” the “Treat You Better” singer said of his friendship with the “Holy” crooner.” Mendes explained it’s “really cool” to have Bieber as a “mentor in a lot of ways” as there are “not many people” in the music business who have “the same type of life” as they do. “Back to your question because I’m now sidetracking on purpose,” Mendes quipped.

The two pop icons became friends over the years, overlapping professionally and socially. In April 2019, the “Señorita” crooner shared an Instagram post of himself on the cover of Observer magazine, where the outlet gave him the “Prince of Pop” title.

The 26-year-old poked fun at the fellow musician and commented, “Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (Canadian voice) … but if you want we can play hockey for it but I heard your a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it.”

While fans were quick to assume the older singer was throwing shade, Mendes playfully wrote back, “LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!!!”

Mendes and Bieber were featured on Scooter Braun‘s Instagram in the beginning of the summer — Mendes played the piano, while Bieber and Tori Kelly sang along in the background. “I miss the random jam sessions. #tbt #blessedtowtiness,” the businessman captioned the clip.

One thing is for sure — we are hoping these two makes some sweet music ASAP!