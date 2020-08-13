Model behavior! Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t afraid to flaunt her curves while she was in Sedona, Arizona, on August 11. “What day is it?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the snap of herself wearing a brown bikini with a patterned long-sleeve top. The 41-year-old’s skin was glowing as she basked in the sun.

Of course, the reality star’s friends and family couldn’t help but gush over the sizzling picture. Khloe Kardashian wrote, “Wow wow wow wow wow wow,” while La La Anthony added some heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.

Kardashian seems to be enjoying her summer as she shared some photos of her road trip earlier that same day. The brunette babe showed her followers she was listening to “good music” in the car and stopped at a gas station to get some “unhealthy snacks” before they reached their next destination: Colorado.

The Poosh founder shared her scenic views with her fans and revealed “the sky has been unreal the past couple of nights.”

Kardashian has been traveling quite a bit as she was in Santa Barbara, California, with her three kids, Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 5, on August 3, where they spent time at the beach. “Love and happiness,” the mom of three captioned the cute pictures.

So, how exactly does the television personality stay in shape? “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months,” she wrote in a blog post in June 2019.

“In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” she continued.

Despite Kardashian’s fit physique, the California native does let herself indulge every once in a while. “I cheat twice a day with a little something sweet after lunch and dinner,” she spilled. “But when I did the keto diet, I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays.”

“I’d go to the farmers market before church and get a matcha latte and chocolate croissant from Alfred’s,” she added. “Then, after church, I’d head to Soho House for their buffet (all-you-can-eat waffles with butter and syrup).”

In May 2020, social media users thought the E! star was pregnant since she was sporting a fuller figure. However, Kardashian admitted it’s not always easy to stay on track — especially in quarantine. “We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it, so that’s how I respond to the negative comments,” she said in a YouTube video.