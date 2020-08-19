Michelle Obama clearly stole the show on the opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The virtual event, which kicked off August 17, featured a powerful speech from the former First Lady as she made her case to elect Joe Biden as the next President of The U.S. and Kamala Harris as his VP.

“If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” said President Barack Obama’s wife.

She also and gave an impassioned plea for a return to “empathy.”

VEEP CHIC! JOE BIDEN’S VICE PRESIDENT PICK KAMALA HARRIS SERVES SERIOUS STYLE AHEAD OF ELECTION

“Empathy: that’s something I’ve been thinking a lot about lately,” she said. “The ability to walk in someone else’s shoes; the recognition that someone else’s experience has value, too. Most of us practice this without a second thought. If we see someone suffering or struggling, we don’t stand in judgment. We reach out because, ‘There, but for the grace of God, go I.’ It is not a hard concept to grasp. It’s what we teach our children.

“Right now, kids in this country are seeing what happens when we stop requiring empathy of one another.,” she continued. “They’re looking around wondering if we’ve been lying to them this whole time about who we are and what we truly value.”

Michelle has always been praised for her chic yet sensible style and Monday night was no exception. As she delivered her speech, looked radiant wearing a bronze silk shirt from female-founded independent brand Nanushka.

Viewers also couldn’t help but notice she styled her top with a thin gold chain necklace that spelled out “V-O-T-E.” The piece comes from the custom collection of ByChari, an independent, Black-owned, female-led jewelry business founded by Chari Cuthbert, who also created Obama’s large hoop earrings. The brand allows buyers to spell out a name or other word on the necklace but after her speech, the company quickly added the specific VOTE necklace to its website, priced at $295.

Meredith Koop, Michelle’s stylist for the last decade, told , Michelle’s stylist for the last decade, told CNN the necklace wasn’t just part of Obama’s outfit — it was the impetus for her entire look.

“I built all of the outfit options I offered to Obama around the necklace. When I commissioned it, I knew it had to be the centerpiece,” Koop said. She admitted she was mildly worried Obama might find the necklace too obvious, but the former first lady liked the idea of the lettering. “When the speech started, you had to squint a little to read it. I love that. It pulled the viewer in.”

BEST FASHION MOMENTS OF THE 2020 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

The 56-year-old wasn’t the only one who brought her fashion A-Game to the first night of the DNC. Actress and activist Eva Longoria looked perfectly polished wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo cream-colored sleeveless sheath dress featuring a high-neck cut and ruched wrap skirt detail. She completed her look with a pair of nude ankle-strap stilettos and diamond earrings.

Billy Porter also made an impression during his pop-art inspired performance of the classic Buffalo Springfield song, ‘For What It’s Worth’ with Stephen Stills. The Pose star wore a dramatic white puff-sleeved shirt, black trousers, a long black waistcoat featuring a bustle back and high ruffled collar, styled with black high-heeled boots.