The Democratic National Convention kicked off August 17 making the case to elect Joe Biden as the next President of The U.S. and Kamala Harris as his VP.

Hosted by actress Eva Longoria, the virtual convention’s first night included emotional speeches from the likes of Michelle Obama, Senator Bernie Sanders, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Ohio’s former Republican Governor John Kasich, as well as buzzed about performances by Stephen Stills, Billy Porter, Leon Bridges and Maggie Rogers.

On the second night, Tracee Ellis Ross took over hosting duties in a line-up which included speaker President Bill Clinton, a closer look into the love story between Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden and the official roll call and democratic nomination.

And while politics and style may rarely go hand-in-hand, the event has brought some great unexpected fashion moments.

From the former First Lady's "V-O-T-E" necklace to The Desperate Housewives star's chic LWD