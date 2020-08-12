Kamala Harris is already making history. Haute history that is!

On August 11, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced he had chosen the California senator to be his running mate, making her the first Black woman, and the first Indian-American woman, to be a Vice Presidential candidate. She’s also only the second female Democrat who has been up for the job.

The former San Francisco district attorney has been recognized for her sharp debate skills, strong character and affable personality. And while most women in Washington aren’t exactly known for their fashion sense, Harris is already carving out her own signature style as she sets her sights on the White House.

From sleek suits, to statement pearl necklaces and street-approved sneakers, scroll through the gallery below to see some of Harris best looks leading up to her big V.P. nomination.