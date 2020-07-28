Shawn Mendes is showing the world just how much he loves his sister. The “In My Blood” showed off a brand new tattoo on social media honoring his 16-year-old sibling, Aaliyah Mendes.

In a black and white Instagram pic, posted by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Kane Navasard, Mendes proudly displays the new ink on his collarbone which spells out “Aaliyah Maria” in a delicate script font.

“A sweet dedication, on the man @shawnmendes. Bookings currently closed,” the tattoo artist captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A sweet dedication, on the man @shawnmendes. Bookings currently closed. A post shared by Kane Navasard (@kanenavasard) on Jul 26, 2020 at 11:14am PDT

SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO SHARE BIZARRE VIDEO OF THEM KISSING ‘LIKE FISH’

This isn’t the first time the 21-year-old has permanently inked his affection for his sister. Mendes also has also has the letter “A” tattooed behind his ear in her honor.

Mendes’ growing collection of meaningful tattoos also includes a classic sparrow tattoo on his hand, a butterfly designed by a fan on his arm, an elephant on his finger that he got with his mom, a guitar that incorporates the sound wave of his sister and parents saying “I love you” and more.

The Canadian heartthrob shares his passion for tattoos along with girlfriend Camila Cabello. The two were spotted at a tattoo shop together in 2019 where the Cuban songstress got “It’s a mystery” inked onto her pinky finger by Navasard. The former Fifth Harmony member revealed that the tattoo was inspired by one of her favorite films, “Shakespeare In Love.” Unfortunately, a month later, the singer admitted that she didn’t take care of the tattoo properly, which caused it to quickly fade.

CAMILA CABELLO HAD THE BEST REACTION TO SHAWN MENDES BREAKUP RUMORS

“OK guys, my tattoo’s screwed,” Cabello revealed to fans during a Q&A last December. “First rule, you gotta moisturize it when you get it. I gotta go through this pain again.That’s OK — I love the pain!”

Cabello and Mendes, who had been close friends for years, officially started dating last summer around the same time they released their duet single, “Senorita,” accompanied by a steamy music video. In an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, Cabello admitted the pair had been harboring crushes on each other since 2015, but we’re too “stupid” to tell each other about it.

DEMI MOORE’S DAUGHTER TALLULAH WILLIS GETS ARM TATTOO REMOVED

“I think we both had a crush there,” she said. “But we were both, like, I don’t know, being babies about it. We’re grown now.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!