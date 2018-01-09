Sneak Peek
The Moment Amber Portwood Takes A Pregnancy Test Is CAUGHT On Camera!
Watch the 'TMOG' star and her baby daddy Andrew Glennon react to the news.
Oh baby!
In a sneak peek clip for Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood takes a pregnancy test while on vacation with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.
“How are you feeling?,” he asked her and she quickly said, “Tired!”
And the moment fans have been waiting for happened! “Oh s**t,” Amber is heard saying as she brings the pregnancy test over to show her man.
As fans may know, Amber announced that she is expecting her first child with her new boyfriend. The two are expecting a baby boy! Amber has one daughter, Leah, with her ex, Gary Shirley.
Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9pm ET, only on MTV!
