'He's Out of His Mind': Teen Mom's Mackenzie Standifer Claims Ex Ryan Edwards 'Tried to Stab' Her Last Year
More details are coming to light in regard to Ryan Edwards and estranged wife Mackenzie Standifer's latest drama.
Recently released police calls from the exes reveal what went down when Edwards visited his former spouse's home last month.
Due to violent incidents in the past, Standifer, 27, called the authorities to inform them that the Teen Mom alum, 36, was coming over to find a computer cord, but she noted she doesn't want him at the abode.
"I was just going to see if an officer can be close to my house. He tried to stab me a year ago and I’m just a little nervous," she shockingly claimed.
The mom-of-three noted her ex didn't seem "angry" when he called to come over, "but just given the history, it just makes me very nervous.”
Edwards contacted police as well and asked if someone could assist him in going to the house.
"She’s still my wife. We’re just in the process of getting divorced," he explained. "Right now I don’t think it’s a good idea if I show up without an officer because she is armed. I don’t know how else to explain it to you."
Eventually, Edwards and a policeman did come to the house, but the dad-of-three wasn't able to find what he was looking for. Things then took a horrifying turn, as Standfier said he began sending her threatening text messages.
"I need to go ahead and make a report because some of the stuff he said after he left here with them is a little concerning," she told the authorities. "When Ryan left, he sent me a text, after he left with the police acting like he was the victim. He said, 'You’ll be hard-pressed finding a place to live and no one will survive anything because you can’t act grown.'"
"He also let me know he was coming tomorrow to get weapons. I’m not sure what he’s talking about," continued Standifer. "He’s out of his freaking mind. I have that recorded."
"I have my personal pistol, but I don’t have any weapons that are his," she stated. "Whatever weapons owned by us in our marital property over the last eight years are weapons I purchased that I don’t know what he’s done with."
The two have endured countless issues over the years, including Edwards pleading guilty to harassing her. As of Tuesday, February 13, Standifer had not filed for an order of protection.
Standifer filed for divorce in 2023 after marrying Edwards in 2017.
The Sun reported on the police phone calls.