Teen Mom's Mackenzie Standifer Contacts Police After Estranged Husband Ryan Edwards Sends Her 'Threatening' Texts
Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards is in more trouble.
According to a new report, his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer, contacted the police last month and claimed he sent her threatening text messages.
In paperwork obtained by a news outlet, it was said that Standifer first called police on January 31 to let them know her ex — whom she filed for divorce from last year — was coming over to find a computer cord. She explained she was contacting authorities "in case anything happened" while he was over.
Edwards also notified the police he was going to the house, resulting in him being assisted by an officer. Once at the home, Edwards was unable to find what he was looking for, so he left and said he would return another time.
Though that all went down without any issues, things allegedly took a scary turn that night, when the dad-of-three — who has suffered from addiction and has been arrested in the past — contacted her once again via text message.
"Shortly after Ryan and I left the residence, Mackenzie called back in advising Ryan texted her threatening messages," the policeman stated. "Mackenzie advised Ryan sent her a message stating, ‘You’re going to be hard-pressed to find another place to live and no one is going to survive anything.'"
Standifer was also concerned that her ex said he was coming over to "retrieve his weapons," though she claimed he doesn't have any weapons at her home.
"The only weapon in the house is her personal every day carry pistol," the legal paperwork said. "Mackenzie stated that she was going to bring the pistol with her to work just in case Ryan comes to the house."
Standifer admitted she was "scared Ryan could harm her," especially since she's accused him of domestic violence in the past.
Edwards has faced endless struggles over the years, and in March 2023, he plead guilty to harassing his former wife. Things became so volatile that Standifer filed a restraining order against him.
However, amid his jail sentence last year, Standifer paid him a visit when he was admitted into an inpatient rehab program.
The exes married in 2017 and split last year. They share two kids.
Edwards rose to fame via Teen Mom, which documented his relationship with ex Maci Bookout, the mother of his son Bentley.
The Ashley reported on Standifer contacting the police about Edwards' threats.