Is Jacqueline Preparing To Walk Out On Arie In This ‘Bachelor’ Sneak Peek?

The heat is on in The Bachelor mansion!

In a sneak peek of Monday’s upcoming episode, one of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s ladies is feeling the pressure as she contemplates her connection with the former racecar drive.

“It’s hard to watch other women charge ahead with him. Other women are much more sure. I don’t know that we’re not compatible. What if we could be great together?” Jacqueline wonders in a confessional. “I just don’t really trust myself to make these decisions. I don’t trust my instincts.”

The 26-year-old research coordinator is then shown heading to talk to Arie as she admits she’s “not sure what kind of conversation it will be.”

To see the emotional sneak peek, click the video above!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Who do you think Arie will choose in the end? Sound off in the comments!