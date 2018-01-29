Nothing like pulling the good ole’ temper tantrum trick when your back’s against the wall.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Krystal seems to be making a last-ditch effort to get Arie Luyendyk’s attention after a bumpy week with the former race car driver.

“Krystal isn’t here?” Arie asks the group as he sits down for the cocktail party. “Where is she?”

Bekah M. then informs him that “[Krystal’s] kind of throwing a fit in her room right now and she decided not to come.”

“Well that’s awkward,” he responds. “I don’t want to disrespect you by going up there but I really feel like if she has strong feelings, I feel like I should address it.”

Arie then makes his way to the elevator and in his confessional, he admits that he doesn’t know how to deal with the fitness trainer.

“Right now, I really don’t know what to do with Krystal,” he says. “Now that things have deteriorated I really kind of question everything.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

