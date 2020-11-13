'My Personal Life Was Kind Of Crumbling,' Says Jennifer Lopez In REELZ Doc Detailing Her Scariest Moment

The awards keep rolling in for Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the multi-hyphenate is preparing to receive the People’s Icon Award at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards and is happier than ever in her personal life with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. But in the spring of 2011, the fierce 51-year-old was not so high off life; she was privately agonizing over the state of her marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

On Behind Closed Doors: Jennifer Lopez, airing Sunday, November 15, on REELZ, host Natalie Morales takes viewers into what J.Lo has previously described as the “scariest” moment in her life.

“On the surface, everything seemed like it was perfect and wonderful, and in a sense it was, but my personal life was kind of crumbling,” Lopez previously told Today hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. “It was one of the scariest moments of my life. I had been suppressing this feeling, this idea that it wasn’t working for so long, and it was finally coming to the surface. And I had a terrible anxiety attack… I felt like my heart was beating out of my chest. I felt like I was dying. I felt like I was going crazy. I didn’t know what was happening to me.”

Lopez is as famous for her big-screen moments as she is for what’s going on in her life behind the scenes. Married — and divorced — three times, she has been involved with some of the most famous men on the planet, including Sean Combs, Ben Affleck, Anthony and, now, A-Rod.

In some cases, those relationships publicly imploded, leaving Lopez to pick up the pieces.

These days, however, J.Lo is back on top. The People’s Choice honor comes on the heels of her critically-acclaimed turn in the box office hit Hustlers and her co-headlining gig at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

She’s the triple threat from the Bronx, whose breakout role came as a background dancer on In Living Color. Lopez went on to launch an acting career and became a platinum-selling recording artist.

From a stint as a judge on American Idol to producing her own shows, leading a solo world tour and a box-office-breaking Vegas residency, it is not a stretch to say Lopez may be the hardest-working woman in showbiz — and one who has done it all.

Jennifer Lopez: Behind Closed Doors profiles the icon, who has worked tirelessly to remain at the very top of her game for almost 30 years.

