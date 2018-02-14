Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Call Off The Divorce!

Sometimes love really is sweeter the second time around!

After nearly a year and a half since their split, insiders tell OK! that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are taking steps to patch their marriage back together.

The former couple have been closer together in recent months, especially after Angie moved into a mansion just down the road from the marital home she once shared with Brad.

According to a source, the move has allowed the actress to spend more time with her children who bunk at Brad’s home several times a week.

