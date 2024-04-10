Lil Dicky Was 'Fully Naked' the First Time He Met Brad Pitt on Set of 'Dave': 'This Guy Was the Man'

Burd explained that Pitt responded to a "cold email" from him inviting him to be on the series, and they ended up crossing paths later on. While working together, Burd said he tried to get Pitt to leave set early during their four late-night shoots, but he didn't mind being there.

"I got a man that looked just like Brad Pitt from behind, wearing the exact same clothing that Brad would wear, and I gave Brad every out," Burd said. "Like, you know, 'You don't have to wait around at 3 a.m. to shoot my coverage. And he was like, 'I would never go.'"

"It's a dream to make that show," Burd gushed. "There are so many things I want to do, just whether it's making music, writing movies, developing other shows. I don't want to just do the same thing over and over again every year. There's just other things I wanna do, so I'm excited about all these different ventures I'm finally getting the time to focus on that I wouldn't have had in season."