Lil Dicky Was 'Fully Naked' the First Time He Met Brad Pitt on Set of 'Dave': 'This Guy Was the Man'
Rapper Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Andrew Burd, revealed he met actor Brad Pitt in a rather interesting way.
"Brad Pitt is definitely the coolest guy I've ever met in my life," the star told Travis and Jason Kelce on the Wednesday, April 10, episode of their "New Heights" podcast.
During an episode of Dave, Pitt played a fictionalized version of himself, and it was a moment Burd will never forget.
"Unfortunately, like, the moment he walked on set, I was filming the scene where the stalker is, like, creating a cast mold of my lower half," Burd confessed. "So I literally have to meet Brad Pitt, like, fully naked, covered, in, like, sludge, with, like, my d--- outline, like, visible."
Burd, 36, said you never know what celebrities are going to be like, but he had nothing but kind words to say about the star, 60.
"He seems cool, but sometimes guys have personas that are really cool, and you meet them and they're like shy or just not fun to hang out with," he shared. "This guy was the man. And he was so nice to everybody on set."
Burd explained that Pitt responded to a "cold email" from him inviting him to be on the series, and they ended up crossing paths later on. While working together, Burd said he tried to get Pitt to leave set early during their four late-night shoots, but he didn't mind being there.
"I got a man that looked just like Brad Pitt from behind, wearing the exact same clothing that Brad would wear, and I gave Brad every out," Burd said. "Like, you know, 'You don't have to wait around at 3 a.m. to shoot my coverage. And he was like, 'I would never go.'"
"It's a dream to make that show," Burd gushed. "There are so many things I want to do, just whether it's making music, writing movies, developing other shows. I don't want to just do the same thing over and over again every year. There's just other things I wanna do, so I'm excited about all these different ventures I'm finally getting the time to focus on that I wouldn't have had in season."
Meanwhile, Pitt's been involved in a legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, but for now, he's focused on the positive.
"The long-drawn drama with Angelina used to really get to him, especially the custody drama and abuse allegations," a source spilled to People of Pitt — who shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar.
The insider continued: "It's been very stressful for him to have to defend over and over again. But since things don't seem to change, he's trying to move on with his life."