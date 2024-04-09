Brad Pitt 'Trying to Move on With His Life' Amid Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie's Drawn-Out Legal Drama: 'It's Very Stressful'
Brad Pitt is eager to put his past with Angelina Jolie in the rearview mirror.
Jolie first filed for divorce from the Bullet Train actor in 2016, except their legal battle seems to be never-ending — and Pitt has grown sick of it.
"The long-drawn drama with Angelina used to really get to him, especially the custody drama and abuse allegations," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Pitt — who shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar.
The insider continued: "It's been very stressful for him to have to defend over and over again. But since things don't seem to change, he's trying to move on with his life."
One main reason Pitt wants to progress forward in all aspects of life is because of his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.
According to the confidante, Pitt, 60, "finally feels happy again" with his 34-year-old lover "by his side."
"Although he's always been surrounded by trusted friends, he still had years when he felt very lonely," the source explained. "Sharing his life and living with Ines now makes his very happy. Ines is great. She doesn't come with any baggage and is able to just support him."
All friends of the Fight Club star want is for "him to be happy," the insider noted. "He's certainly not perfect. He'll be the first to tell you. [But] he will continue to push back legally."
- 'Distressing and Coercive': Angelina Jolie Accuses Ex Brad Pitt of 'Attempting to Take Advantage' With NDA Request Amid Winery Battle
- Brad Pitt’s Physical Abuse of Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie 'Started Well Before' 2016 Plane Altercation, Actress Claims in New Court Documents
- Kirsten Dunst Insists Brad Pitt Was Like an 'Older Brother' on the Set of 'Interview With The Vampire' Despite on-Screen Kiss When She Was 11 and He Was 30
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
de Ramon has appeared to be nothing but supportive of Pitt while he continues to battle the mother of his children in court.
The ex-wife of Paul Wesley was first tied romantically to Pitt in November 2022, and they have seemed to be going strong ever since.
Earlier this year, another insider provided insight on their relationship after confirming the duo had moved in together, as OK! previously reported.
"He is happy to live with her. They were spending a lot of time at Brad’s. It only made sense for her to move in," the confidante detailed. "Their relationship is serious. This is Brad’s first girlfriend since the divorce. He didn’t settle and it’s paying off. He loves dating Ines."
People spoke to sources about Pitt wanting to "move on with his life."