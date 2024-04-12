Angelina Jolie Admits Daughter Vivienne, 15, Is a 'Really Tough Assistant' on Broadway Play: 'She'll Correct Me'
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is following in their showbiz footsteps, but it appears the 15-year-old prefers to be behind-the-scenes instead of in front of the camera!
The teenager joined her mother in producing the new Broadway version of The Outsiders, with the Oscar-winning actress, 48, telling a reporter at the Thursday, April 11, premiere that "Viv" is "definitely" the biggest theater fan in the family.
"Hands down. She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this,’” spilled Jolie. "She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously."
The Outsiders score creator Justin Levine also raved over the high school student's abilities, telling another reporter, "Viv is one of the greatest humans I've ever met."
"She's somebody who is an observer, who sees people and sees the world in a way ... so much about this show is about reconnecting with your inner child, and to have the privilege of working alongside this brilliant 15-year-old and hear her perspective and also learn the lesson of speaking when you have something to say or learning how to give energy into a space ... I just think she's one of the wisest little greasers I've ever met," he gushed.
For the big premiere in NYC, the mother-of-six stunned in a dark tan cape coat, which she wore over a silky light copper dress. She styled her new blonde locks in waves and added statement earrings and red lipstick to complete the look.
Her offspring wore a navy blue jumpsuit like Levine, perfectly on theme with the greaser vibe of the play. The Tomb Raider lead's son Pax, 20, also came out for the show but wasn't seen on the red carpet.
As OK! reported, the Hollywood beauty got primary custody of her and Pitt's kids — they also share Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne's twin brother Knox — who are some of the only people she spends time with these days since she filed for divorce in 2016.
"They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends," she shared in an interview. "We’re seven very different people, which is our strength."
Though the Hollywood Hunk's eldest children reportedly don't speak to him — likely due to Jolie's claims that he was physically abusive to her during their marriage — the actor is still in touch with his biological children.
"Brad cherishes time with his kids and loves seeing them when he can, when he’s in town, once or twice a week It’s definitely something he prioritizes," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Brad absolutely hasn’t given up hope on the others, and hopes one day there will be peace in their hearts."