Angelina Jolie Admits Daughter Vivienne, 15, Is a 'Really Tough Assistant' on Broadway Play: 'She'll Correct Me'

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is following in their showbiz footsteps, but it appears the 15-year-old prefers to be behind-the-scenes instead of in front of the camera!

The teenager joined her mother in producing the new Broadway version of The Outsiders, with the Oscar-winning actress, 48, telling a reporter at the Thursday, April 11, premiere that "Viv" is "definitely" the biggest theater fan in the family.