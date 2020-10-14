OMG! Are we finally going to be able to spice up our lives again?

Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, said that she will do “everything in her power” to reunite all of the Spice Girls — yes, even Victoria Beckham — for a 25th anniversary tour.

The “Wannabe” singers are set to celebrate their milestone anniversary in 2021, and Sporty Spice is hoping that they all will partake in the historic event.

“It would be rude not too,” the singer told iTV’s Lorraine. “We had the most incredible year last year, playing stadiums and we have got to do it again. We talk about it all the time.

“Of course this year has thrown everything into chaos,” she said referencing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “I think a lot of the big artists that were planning to perform this year will move to next year, so sadly it will probably delay the Spice Girls getting back on stage.”

Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner reunited last year for the groundbreaking Spice World U.K. tour — but were not joined by Beckham, aka Posh Spice, for the reunion. Beckham did meet with the ladies, but ultimately decided not to take part in the tour.

Beckham told Vogue Germany that it took a lot of “courage” for her to say no to joining the ladies on stage. Her reasoning for not taking part in the comeback was that she would “rather concentrate” on her family. “I want to be the best version of myself. Before I turned 40, I wasn’t that confident,” she said. “I learned to listen to my gut feeling.”

The 46-year-old bombshell is married to soccer star David Beckham, and the pair share four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo James, Harper Seven and Cruz.

Mel C spoke to Lorraine about the bond the Spice Girls still have with one another. “We appreciate each other now more than ever,” she added. “We love each other and drive each other mad in equal measures, but we’re like family, it’s just one of those situations.”

Could we also be seeing a new Spice Girls movie? The dancer expressed interest in creating a film that detailed the historic rise of the all-female pop group. She explained, “I think it’s the perfect time, really.”

“When you look back at last year, the nostalgia — so many people came to the shows and they were reliving their childhood,” she continued. “I think the music and the story of the Spice Girls, the beginnings of it, everything that happened in between, I think it’s the perfect subject matter for one of those movies.”

Say You’ll Be There? DUH.