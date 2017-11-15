Derick Dillard Resurfaces After Firing From ‘Counting On’ — Find Out What He Had To Say!

Derick Dillard isn’t hiding from the backlash surrounding his firing from his family’s reality show, Counting On.

Jill Duggar’s husband returned to the spotlight just days after getting the boot from TLC after he went on multiple transphobic rants targeting 16-year-old reality star Jazz Jennings.

Derick was all smiles for a “Thank You” video, which he dedicated to a donor who donated to his ongoing missions trip fundraiser.

As OK! readers’ know, Derick started a GoFundMe fundraiser, just one day before TLC announced they were cutting ties with the reality star.

As previously reported, just one day after getting the ax, Derick posted a cryptic quote on Instagram that read: “Our culture has accepted two huge lies. The first is that if you disagree with someone’s lifestyle, you must fear or hate them. The second is that to love someone means you agree with everything they believe or do. Both are nonsense. You don’t have to compromise convictions to be compassionate.”

He also took to Twitter to address the Jazz situation directly by responding to a fan’s tweet that asked, “If Jazz donates $50 will you send her a thank you video?” Derick responded, “yes.”

