Duggar Family Reacts to Joseph & Kendra’s BIG Baby News

Joseph and Kendra Duggar are having a boy!

Over the weekend, the newlyweds announced that their first chid will be a son during their big gender reveal party with all the local Duggar clan in attendance.

“We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy,” the couple gushed on the family’s blog. “Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!”

But how does the rest of the family feel about adding another boy to the Duggar grandchild list?

Click the videos above and below to see the family’s reaction to the news!

As Duggar fans’ know, the majority of Jim Bob and Michelle’s grandchildren are boys.

Jessa has two sons, Jill has two sons, and Josh has three son (Joy-Anna and Jinger have yet to reveal what they’re expecting), bringing the Duggar grandchildren boy to girl ratio to seven to nine (respectively) as of today.

Do you think Jinger and Joy-Anna will have boys? Sound off in the comments!