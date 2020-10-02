Dust off your broom sticks, it’s time to head back to Salem, Mass.! Bette Midler is giving us hope that Hocus Pocus 2 will finally happen.

“I can’t wait to fly!” the 74-year-old legend told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, September 30. The actress — who played Winifred Sanderson — said that she would “absolutely” be up for reprising her iconic role.

Last year, fans were shocked to learn that a sequel to Hocus Pocus was reportedly in the works at Disney +. The original 1993 cult classic starred Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witches — the Sanderson sisters — who were accidentally resurrected on Halloween and set out to undo the curse that was placed on them 300 years prior.

Disney hasn’t officially confirmed if the original stars would be involved in the new film, but Midler did tell ET, that they are “talking logistics,” in reference to how the sequel would look and who would star in it.

Hocus Pocus was originally a box-office disaster when it was released, but became an instant Halloween classic thanks to cable networks countlessly re-airing the campy family movie. This year, it is scheduled to play 14 times during network Freeform’s annual “31 Nights of Halloween.”

The “Wind Beneath My Wings” singer has always been game to lace up her iconic corset once again. She previously told ET, “We wanna fly again.

“I hope Disney + is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters… I can’t wait to read the script. We’re gonna see what happens.”

The Sanderson sisters are cooking up more spells together — sort of. Midler, Parker and Najimy are set to reunite for Midler’s annual Hulaween fundraising gala at the end of the month. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the “From a Distance” singer’s costume party will take place virtually this year.

The event is being hailed as “one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year.” Titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, it will benefit the New York Restoration Project, a group that Midler founded in 1995 that uses their funds to advocate for environmental and social justice rights.

Sex and the City alum Parker has also expressed interest in remaking the film. In May of this year, the blonde beauty told SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi, “I think that it’s something that Bette [Midler] and Kathy [Najimy] and I are … very hospitable to the idea.

“I think now we’ve gotten to the point where we all, like, agreed publicly to the right people, [saying], ‘Yes! That would be a very, very fun idea,'” the actress added. “So, we’ll see. We’ll see what the future holds.”