Oh, look. Another *glorious* reunion! The Sanderson sisters dust off their broom sticks and fly again.

Bette Midler shared a pic on her Instagram over the weekend that showed herself, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy back in action as the trio of delightfully wicked sisters on a mission for revenge.

In the photo, the ladies are back in their iconic costumes — including Midler’s glowingly red hair — and are all smiles as they reprise their notorious roles.

“Your 3 fav witches – @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME – are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET!,” she captioned the pic. “’In Search of the Sanderson Sisters‘ is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now and support @NYRP #nyrphulaween.”

Midler, 74, Parker, 55, and Najimy, 63, are set to reunite for Midler’s annual Hulaween fundraising gala at the end of the month. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the “Wind Beneath My Wings” singer’s highly anticipated costume party will take place virtually this year.

In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover will benefit the New York Restoration Project, a group that Midler founded in 1995 that uses their funds to advocate for environmental and social justice rights. The one-night-only event is being hailed as “one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year.”

As far as a new Hocus Pocus movie — fans were shocked last year to learn that a sequel was in the works at Disney+. Midler has continuously mentioned that she is interested in reprising her role as the meticulously evil Winifred Sanderson. The singer told ET in September that she “can’t wait to fly,” and that they are “talking logistics” on how the new film would look and if all three ladies would return.

The original 1993 cult classic starred Midler, Parker and Najimy as a trio of witches — the Sanderson sisters — who were accidentally resurrected on Halloween and set out to undo the curse that was placed on them 300 years prior.

Hocus Pocus was originally a box-office disaster when it was released, but became an instant Halloween classic thanks to cable networks countlessly re-airing the campy family movie. This year, it is scheduled to play 14 times during network Freeform’s annual “31 Nights of Halloween.”