'To Be An Actor Is Tough,' Says Jennifer Aniston In REELZ Tell-All On Her Highs & Lows

Not only did her choppy ‘do define a generation of hairstyles, Jennifer Aniston has taken on some of the most iconic TV roles, from her career-defining work as Rachel Green on the hit series Friends to her Emmy-nominated performance on The Morning Show. Now, REELZ pays tribute to the sitcom sweetheart in Jennifer Aniston: More Than Friends, airing Tuesday, November 24.

At 51 years old, Aniston continues to be one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. But the road to success did not come without challenges. There were four failed TV series — Molloy, Ferris Bueller, The Edge and Muddling Through.

But then came Friends, and that’s when her life forever changed.

“I was just grateful to work,” Aniston says in the clip above. “To be an actor is tough, to be a working actor is even harder. I was just happy working.”

But her work is not all that the actress is known for. Being an A-list celebrity comes with its ups and downs, and she constantly found her love life making headlines.

After going through very public separations from Brad Pitt in 2005 and Justin Theroux in 2017, Aniston remains single. However, she has consistently received love and support from the industry and fans alike. Her popularity was never more evident than when she became the fastest person ever to amass 1 million followers on Instagram when she joined the social media platform in 2019.

It’s hard to imagine Hollywood without her. However, the beloved actress almost quit the industry after a particular project didn’t tickle her fancy.

“I would have to say [that over] the last two years, [quitting] has crossed my mind, which it never did before,” she said during a September appearance on the podcast “SmartLess,” which was hosted by her friends Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

Thankfully, she’s gone on to prove that she will, in fact, always be there for us. With a Friends reunion special slated to start filming in early 2021, REELZ pays tribute to Aniston in More Than Friends, which airs November 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

