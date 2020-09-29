Hollywood without Jennifer Aniston?! The actress revealed she almost left the biz after a particular project didn’t tickle her fancy.

“I would have to say [that over] the last two years, [quitting] has crossed my mind, which it never did before,” she said during an appearance on the Monday, September 28, episode of the podcast “SmartLess,” which was hosted by her pals Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

“I was like, ‘Woah, that sucked the life out of me’ and I don’t know if this is what interests me,” the 51-year-old beauty stated. However, Aniston clarified that this was before she signed onto the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

FROM COUTURE TO COZY PJS! 2020 EMMY AWARDS FASHION ROUNDUP

“It was an unprepared project, we’ve all been a part of them, you always say: ‘I’ll never again! Never again! I will never back up into a start date!'” she said.

Instead of appearing on the big and small screens, Aniston confessed she would have “probably” gone into “interior design” if she went ahead with the major life change.

“I love it. It’s my happy place,” she shared. “It’s a really happy place for me.”

Fortunately, Aniston — who won a SAG Award for her role in The Morning Show earlier this year — reflected on her favorite roles, and of course, Friends is at the top of her list. “I loved, well, obviously Friends,” she said. “That’s a no brainer … I would have to say that would be number one.”

CHECK OUT AWARD-WORTHY BODIES FROM EMMY NOMINEES, INCLUDING JENNIFER ANISTON

The Horrible Bosses star also raved about working with her friend Adam Sandler in various films. “I always love shooting with Sandler,” she confessed. “Just Go With It was super fun. We’ve known each other since we were 19.” The two appeared in Just Go With in 2011 and reunited in 2019 for the Netflix movie Murder Mystery.

Aniston said that one of her favorite flicks to make was Cake, which was released in 2014. “That was an experience that was creatively fulfilling,” she said. “Everything I imagined as an actor I’d be completely afraid and suck at, I didn’t so bad.”

These days, Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt recently made headlines after they reunited for a virtual table reading of the classic film, Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Despite calling it quits in 2005, the former flames both signed on to the project in a second. “When I text [Jennifer], she was — I’m not trying to make it more fluffy — she could not have been more delightful, game, excited,” Dane Cook revealed. “Again, I knew once those first few names were in there, when Brad Pitt … started coming in, I was like, ‘Yes! This is gonna happen.’

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

“Once [Pitt’s] team talked to him, I’m sure it was just like, ‘Here’s who’s already in so far.’ There was no hesitation, there was no rules, there was no, nothing,” Cook added. “There wasn’t anything like … were they not allowed … No! Zero. No drama.”

We’re just happy Aniston will always be there for us.