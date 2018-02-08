Joseph & Kendra Duggar Give SHOCKING Baby Update

Joseph and Kendra Duggar are having a boy and they could not be more excited about the news.

After the couple revealed their baby’s gender at their huge gender reveal party, the newlyweds spoke to TLC about what they’re most looking forward to now that they know they’re having a son.

“I’m excited about all the little outfits you can put on him,” Kendra gushed, while Joe bragged about raising a little mini-me.

And with Kendra being in the early stages of her pregnancy, she confessed that she’s still battling a few first trimester woes.

“During my pregnancy, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness,” she explained. “I think it’s slowly subsiding. [So] other than that it’s been good.”

The couple also discussed their non-traditional nursery decorating plans, which might surprise a few people.

