Meet Baby Gideon! Joy-Anna Duggar Tells All About Her 1st Days Of Motherhood

Joy-Anna Duggar is adjusting to motherhood just fine.

The first-time mom, 20, and her husband, Austin Forsyth, open up about their first days as parents in a TLCMe baby update video.

“We are so happy to announce the arrival of our baby, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” Joy states.

Austin, 24, then explains how and why the couple chose Gideon as their son’s name.

“We chose Gideon because it’s a strong biblical name and the character in the bible was someone who was willing to follow the Lord, and he was a strong leader,” Austin says. “And Martyn is my middle name, and it was my granddad’s on my mother’s side middle name, so, we just thought our firstborn should have my middle name.”

