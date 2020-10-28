OK! told you first that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were feeling pressured to get engaged when their show, The Voice, returned to TV, which is exactly what they did!

“After five years of dating, The Voice coaches Gwen and Blake have made it official just weeks into the new season of the show. Not only that, but they also just happened to announce the big news on a Tuesday, the very night their show airs. Coincidence? I think not,” sources tell OK!.

“Don’t get me wrong, these two are very much together and in love, however, a little bit of publicity for the two judges that met and fell in love on The Voice isn’t going to hurt anyone.” Which is exactly why the show’s producers are over-the-moon.

“In a perfect world Blake would have proposed on a live show, but second after that, proposing right now in the first few weeks of the new season they are on together is great. The fear was these two were going to get married when Gwen was off the show having been replaced for a season by Nick Jonas,” adds a source close to production.

“Now viewers will get to see in real-time these two planning a life together when the live shows return on November 30. You know there will be cake and a celebration on the live show that night. Producers are already excited about showing off that huge ring on Gwen’s fingers during the show.”

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram from Shelton’s home in Oklahoma, where he got down on one knee after asking permission from her dad to marry the pop icon.

“@blakeshelton yes please! gx,” the 51-year-old captioned a photo of herself holding the ring while she kissed Shelton, 44.

For his part, the “God’s Country” singer posted the same snap, writing, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The music power couple fell in love in 2014 after they were both going through divorces. Stefani was splitting from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton was in the midst of a breakup with country queen Miranda Lambert.

Since then, the pair has gotten serious, and Shelton has even adjusted to being a dad to Stefani’s three kids, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

After the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hit the nation, the couple moved down to Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma to quarantine. Recently, the pair moved into a new home in Los Angeles, Calif., so they can take part in the new season of The Voice.