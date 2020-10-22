The season 19 debut of The Voice was down around 13 percent in the advertising demo and almost down 30 percent from last fall, which is why producers would love to see Blake Shelton pop the question to Gwen Stefani on one of the live broadcasts, OK! has learned.

“The entire cast of Blake, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen are all feeling extreme pressure to bring in the ratings this season. With the pandemic, it has been difficult building the same excitement around the show, which is why the personal life of every single person sitting in a red chair will now be highlighted even more than ever before — with Blake and Gwen feeling pressured to deliver a ‘surprise’ engagement proposal on the show,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

The four episodes of Blind Auditions that are airing now were filmed in early August after Clarkson’s split but before Legend and Chrissy [Teigen] lost the baby. The Battles, Knockouts and live shows will be different this season due to health and safety regulations around the coronavirus but are still scheduled to take place at Universal Studios in Hollywood, Calif.

“The absence of a live audience is a huge loss for the show and the performers who thrive on the energy from the crowd, which is why the show needs as many tricks and gimmicks to bring the excitement to the show. Nothing would be more exciting than Blake or maybe Gwen dropping down to one knee and popping the question in front of all of America,” an insider adds. “These two met and fell in love on the show, so this would be a full circle moment. Plus, it would ensure that Nick Jonas wouldn’t be invited back next season to replace Gwen!”

The musical artists — who met on The Voice in 2014 — have been quarantining together amid the pandemic, and they recently moved into their mansion in Los Angeles, Calif. Despite being together for five years, one of the reasons they haven’t tied the knot yet “is because they can’t even agree if they should get married in his beloved Oklahoma or her home of Los Angeles,” another source exclusively told OK!.

Earlier this week, while the blonde beauty, 51, appeared on the Today show, Hoda Kotb bluntly asked: “What’s happening with the wedding?”

“Oh, that’s a really good question,” the “Hollaback Girl” songstress replied. “The good news is that we still like each other a lot. We’ll see what happens, you know what I’m saying?”

We’ll see what happens, indeed!