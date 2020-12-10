Pucker Up! Watch Kelly Clarkson & Brett Eldredge Meet 'Under The Mistletoe' In New Video

Fans are going wild for the studio matchup of newly single Kelly Clarkson with country crooner Brett Eldredge, who have just recorded a new Christmas duet, “Under the Mistletoe.” Watch the video above.

An insider told OK! recently that Clarkson was “swooning” over Eldredge, whose combination of old-fashioned gentlemanly manners and good looks has charmed many a girl — and also that the two singers “really bonded” and were “flirting” while working on the tune.

Those who are hoping that the music video for the song might reveal a bit of this reported hot chemistry, however, will soon find out the pair aren’t going to give it up that easily. Instead of a traditional vid, they opted for an admittedly adorable animated romp, in which a cartoon “Kelly” and “Brett” follow the antics of a family and their friends trying to muddle through a variety of mishaps while waiting for Christmas to arrive.

There is a little bit of kissing involved (this is, after all, a song about mistletoe), but unfortunately not between the two leads. In fact, “Brett,” suavely dressed in a suit and carrying a bottle of Christmas cheer, ends up getting whisked away on Santa’s sleigh as “Kelly” watches behind.

No word from our source if there was any real mistletoe hanging around while Clarkson and Eldredge were recording the song, but it sounds as if something definitely was going on. “They spent lots of time together in the studio and on the phone,” OK! was told.

Clarkson, 38, is still in the midst of an ugly divorce from Brandon Blackstock (with whom she shares kids River, 6, and Remington, 4) — and a little fling with a charming entertainer like Eldredge, 34, who won a Country Music Association award in 2014 for New Artist of the Year, could be “just what she needs for her confidence,” said our insider.

However, the source warned, “there’s genuine concern because Brett’s a real lady-killer who could leave her brokenhearted.”

It sounds as if Clarkson will be able to handle whatever comes her way in this arena, though. “The divorce is the hardest thing Kelly’s ever done, but she’s finally starting to look forward to the future,” another of our sources exclusively spilled. “She’s learned a lot about herself.”