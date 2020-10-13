Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about how her kids are coping following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“You know, one day, we were like, ‘Wow, this is really forever changed,’ and it’s not just my heart that is forever changed, there are other little hearts involved,” the singer — who shares daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, with Blackstock — told Extra on Monday, October 12.

“We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right,” she shared. “I definitely want to do it right. Everyone’s sad and it’s OK to be sad.”

Clarkson added that she is lucky to have “family and friends who are there for her” during this hard time. “I think the difficult thing for me is it’s a very hard thing to navigate to be able to be honest and share your story so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time, protecting these little kids that you adore and they are the most important thing to you. It is what it is.”

Gwen Stefani — who was also interviewed alongside Clarkson — gave the “Since U Been Gone” songstress credit for handling everything so well. “You’re doing a really good job,” Stefani — who got divorced from Gavin Rossdale in 2015 — gushed. “It’s hard to be a public person but now that you add in a family — they didn’t choose it.”

In June, Clarkson filed for divorce from the 43-year-old after seven years of marriage. However, the blonde beauty noted that she wouldn’t be talking about her relationship in public — for a good reason.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” she told the LA Times in an interview published in September. “I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned.”

Ultimately, Clarkson is in a good place these days. “The divorce is the hardest thing Kelly’s ever done, but she’s finally starting to look forward to the future,” a source exclusively told OK!.

“She was miserable in the marriage and has come to realize that leaving was necessary,” the insider added. “She’s saying she’s learned a lot about herself.”