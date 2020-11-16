Amid the COVID-19 outbreak on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson herself tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday, November 12, a source told ET.

At least four members of staff were sent home to quarantine for two weeks. However, other members of the production team tested positive during the studio’s routine COVID-19 tests, according to Deadline.

After the results came back positive, state and country protocol outlined in NBC Universal’s Production Playbook, which includes contact tracing and retesting, were enacted.

Although the show had to pause due to the exposure on set, it is still slated to continue next week.

The last episode was filmed last week, and the next episode is scheduled to film on Tuesday, November 17, should re-testing return with negative results.

The talk show had already been suspended in March due to the pandemic along with other shows. Clarkson acknowledged the hiatus on Instagram at the time.

“As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July. Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can’t wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy,” the “Since You Been Gone” singer wrote.

The first season of the Grammy winner’s show was filmed remotely in her homes in Montana and Los Angeles, but the second season returned to the Universal Studios lot with a virtual audience.

“For the first time ever, fans will have the chance to get a front-row seat as part of the show’s virtual audience from the comfort of their own home,” a press release from August explained. “Season two will feature a combination of live and virtual interviews with some of the biggest names in film, television, music and everyday people who are agents of change in their community.” The second season of the talk show premiered in September.

Representatives for the show confirmed the outbreak but did not provide any additional details. Clarkson has yet to publicly acknowledge the news.

Clarkson did not have to isolate and was spotted at dinner with her friends over the weekend, wearing a face mask. Clarkson also appears on The Voice, which she filmed remotely last season.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is not the only show to be hit by the coronavirus. Chicago Fire, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Family Karma also had to pause due to COVID-19 outbreaks on set. Outside of the TV world, the upcoming Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion movies had to briefly suspend filming when people on set contracted the disease.