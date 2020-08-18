With Khloe Kardashian Falling Sick, The Family Is Having A COVID-19 Scare

A new trailer for the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is out, and Khloe Kardashian is seen saying, “it’s been a minute” since the show has been on the air, and the many fans of the show will agree as their wait draws to an end.

The show is all set to return on Sep. 17 — Thursday— at 8 pm, and as expected, there will just be a lot of drama to catch up on an indulge in.

Previously teased trailers of the show highlight the journey of the family as they struggle through the challenges brought forward by the COVID-19 and lockdown, and now it looks like the stars of KUWTK are scared about COVID-19.

“Everybody in the world is talking about coronavirus,” said Scott Disick as the trailer footage shows Khloe getting tested for the novel coronavirus.

KYLIE JENNER‘S SEXY SUMMER STYLE: 23 OF HER BEST LOOKS

Kim Kardashian also revealed that she is “super worried” by the fact that her sister Khloe is so sick. The trailer then cuts to a part where Khloe is seen coughing vigorously in bed.

“Things are escalating,” said Kourtney Kardashian.

The trailer also highlighted Kim’s expression when she learned that Paris is to be under lockdown around Kanye West’s fashion show.

“We’re gonna have to leave Kourtney,” yelled Kim, adding that they have to get out.

The 36-year-old Khloe had earlier opened up about her migraine experience ever since she was young and how it had been worsening during the pandemic.

KYLIE JENNER STEPS OUT LOOKING SPORTY FOLLOWING HER ‘WAP’ MUSIC VIDEO CAMEO

“I vividly remember how I felt, but mainly I remember how everyone told me that I wasn’t feeling what I felt. People would always say, ‘Oh, it’s just a headache,'” Khloe told Prevention.com.

“That’s the stigma with migraines, that it’s just a headache. And being 12 years old, and at that time, no one in my family experienced migraines, I was embarrassed to say when I was suffering from one.”

Khloe added that the COVID-19 pandemic had made the conditions worse.

The mother of True said: “During the first month of quarantine, I didn’t work out. I think we were all kind of just scared and trying to figure it out.

“I noticed that I was getting them more, and it could have been the stress, but also not working out.”

She also spoke about how difficult it was for her to manage the persistent migraine, especially being a mother to a 2-year-old.

“During the pandemic, you’re alone with your kid, and you have no real support system,” she said.

“She [True] is just two, so it’s not like she’s going to remember, ‘My mom was a bad mom and laid on the floor while I was playing.’ But there have been times when I’m in her playroom and have a migraine, and I will just lay on the floor. She’ll say, ‘Mommy, play,’ and I can’t explain to her that

I can’t. I just put guilt on myself. I think any new mom would do that,” the KUWTK star added.