All eyes have been on Kylie Jenner since she made her jaw-dropping cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new ‘WAP‘ music video.

On August 11, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was back to her usual line of work as she was spotted leaving a photoshoot in Los Angeles. The makeup mogul sizzled in black one-shoulder crop top paired with a pair of fiery red baggy leather pants by Bottega Veneta, which retail for nearly $4,000.

Jenner accessorized her Sporty Spice-inspired look with a coordinating soft leather bag with chain strap, also by the Italian fashion house, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. At one point she also slipped on a black face mask, as mandated by the state of California.

The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sibling, who celebrated her 23rd birthday the day before, kept to her signature beauty look which included a brown smokey eye, heavy contour, dusty rose lip and her chocolate brown locks, which she wore down and wavy.

