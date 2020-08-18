trending in STYLE
It’s official! Kylie Jenner has entered her “Jordan Year”
The makeup mogul turned 23-years-old on August 10 and celebrated with a tropical vacation to Turks and Caicos with her friends and family. While she was there, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans an inside look at her sizzling birthday fashions including a tiny pink bikini by Danielle Guizio and a jaw-dropping embellished Balmain mini-dress
KYLIE JENNER MAKES A CAMEO IN CARDI B AND MEGAN THEE STALLION’S ‘WAP’ VIDEO
But let’s be honest, the reality star has been slaying the style game all summer long.
The celebrate Kylie’s turning 23, scroll trough the gallery below to check out 23 of her sexiest summer 2020 looks.
thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress 🧡🌴
Two more days till the clarifying collection launches on KylieSkin.com 🤍 @kylieskin 8.6 9am pst
too good had to do a double take
woke up in the wild wild west 🧡
i’m pretty good at this makeup thing
got all dressed last night with nowhere to go. i hope everyone is staying busy & safe 🖤🖤🦋
