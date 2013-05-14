Khloe Kardashian Got Braces—Here's Why!

We think you’ll agree with us when we say that Khloe Kardashian has one of the best smiles in Hollywood. Everyone would kill to have her teeth, but tiny crooks and shifts in her smile made her visit the family dentist for some Invisalign. Khloe’s dentist spoke out and said that even though no one notices, the 28-year-old reality star is a perfectionist and wants a perfectly straight smile.

