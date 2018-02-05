Kylie Jenner Drops A MAJOR Hint About Her Baby’s Name In Pregnancy Video

Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, February 1, and on Sunday, she shared a video, To Our Daughter, documenting every step of her pregnancy, including doctors visits, her baby shower, and even the birth itself!

Buried in the 11 minutes of footage was a quick “blink and you missed it” clue about her daughter’s name. In one clip, Kylie is filmed holding tight to a necklace around her neck, which contains butterflies — one of her favorite things. Plus, her baby daddy Travis Scott has a song called “Butterfly Effect.” So, is Kylie and Travis’ baby going to be named Buttery?

