Watch: Lisa Rinna Changes Her Hairstyle For The First Time In 19 Years!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is known for her trademark pixie cut which she’s been rocking for close to two decades now.

Well, it looks like the short days are over (for now) as she has finally decided to give her hair a new look which she debuted on Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen!

Lisa traded in her short haircut and added some major length to it while rocking an LBD during her appearance next to fellow Bravo personality Tabatha Coffey.

She also sported some pretty sexy bangs in the process, as she playfully laughed while answering a question about why she takes so many jabs from fellow RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump.

“Oh sweetie, that’s what we do. We jab each other back and forth!,” she exclaimed about her relationship with Lisa. “I enjoy nothing more than taking the piss out of Lisa Vanderpump, and vice versa!”

She also reveals which blonde RHOBH star does the worst job at “owning it”. Is she talking about Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley or their newest edition, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave?

What are your thoughts on Lisa’s new ‘do? Sound off in the comments!