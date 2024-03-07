Denise Richards Reveals the Last Time She Spoke to Former Friend Lisa Rinna After Dramatic 'RHOBH' Feud
Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna won't be burying the hatchet any time soon.
During the Wednesday, March 6, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Wild Things actress, 53, was asked where she stands with her former costar after their blowout feud on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"Lisa Rinna and I are not friends," Richards made clear about the Melrose Place alum, 60, who spread a rumor that she had cheated on her husband, Aaron Phypers, with Brandi Glanville.
When Andy Cohen questioned the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress about when the last time she talked to Rinna was, she explained, "I spoke to her once because, unfortunately, we had a mutual friend that had passed, and so that was only the time we spoke."
"But as far as a friendship where we would be back to where we were — that wouldn’t happen. But I can be friendly with her," she continued.
Richards departed the Bravo series in 2020 due to the Rinna Beauty founder spreading shocking allegations about her and The Traitors alum, 51. "My experience with Lisa Rinna was so bad that I thought, 'OK, what would happen next season?'” she explained during a 2023 podcast appearance.
"I did have a s----- experience. ...It wasn't good with Lisa Rinna and it was sad to me. I had a 20-year friendship with her," the blonde beauty continued. "And to see how she could sacrifice a friendship of 20 years for a show that isn't going to last forever — obviously, she isn't on it anymore — like, at what cost?"
However, Richards did admit if she and Rinna — who departed the show in 2023 — never worked on the reality series together, their friendship may have survived. "I think that you learn a lot about people when you live with them, travel or work with them. I had never worked with Rinna before," she said.
"For me personally, would Aaron and I be married if we were on the show in 10 years? Absolutely. The show itself — that environment can change people itself," Richards added of navigating the world of reality television. "Absolutely. I do think Lisa Rinna — people knew who she was, but she didn't have the fame she has now. I will never be friends with her ever."
As far as returning to RHOBH, she admitted, "We'll see whatever happens. I don't know if they'll ask me back."