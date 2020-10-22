Hot Damn! Miranda Lambert's Hunky Hubby Flaunts His 6-Pack Abs In New Music Video

With a husband who looks like that, Miranda Lambert is definitely not “settling!”

The country queen debuted a new beautiful music video for her 2019 song “Settling Down” — and she also debuted her hunky husband Brendan McLoughlin’s six-pack abs for the world to lust over.

The video, which was shot near Lambert’s home in Nashville, follows the singer as she rides a horse in a majestic light-blue dress and comes home to her sexy man.

Towards the end of the video is when McLoughlin bares all in the kitchen while preparing dinner. The lovebirds are seen laughing together and embracing in a hug.

The video ends with McLoughlin looking ever-so dapper in a suit sipping whisky (cause why not?) as he welcomes his gorgeous wife home with a kiss on the forehead.

Lambert, 36, was talking to New York’s County 94.7 and revealed that she had never included a boyfriend — or husband, in this case — in any of her music videos before this one.

“It’s kinda funny that my husband’s my first one,” she told the radio station. “I’m like, ‘You’re cute, you’re here, and you’re free.’ It was fun; he did such a great job.”

Her husband wasn’t the only “free” labor in the video, the country diva confessed she used a lot of her own animals for the shoot as well: “Our little dog is in it, and our ponies.” Lambert says the home she shot the video at is “my magical-happy place an hour away from Nashville.”

Lambert has been teasing the video premiere all week (and using her husband and his bare chest to get us all excited to watch!). She captioned a pic on her Instagram, “Shirtless husband promo volume 5 is coming for y’all tonight in the ‘Settling Down’ video,” showing herself and her dashing beau in the kitchen.

The “Bluebird” singer and the former NYPD officer met in November 2018 on the set of Good Morning America, where Lambert was performing with her country trio, Pistol Annies. The happy couple secretly tied the knot in January 2019. McLoughlin retired from the NYPD and now works as part of Lambert’s security team and is often seen keeping an eye out on the wild crowds during her concerts.

Lambert was famously married to country icon Blake Shelton from 2011-2015. Shelton is now dating pop princess Gwen Stefani, and the two are appearing together as judges on the new season of The Voice.