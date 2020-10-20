Trouble in paradise or wedding bells ringing? While OK! previously learned that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton hit a rough patch, the “Hollaback Girl” singer revealed the love birds are currently going strong — but still dodged questions about an engagement.

The mother of three joined the TODAY show on Monday, October 19, and spoke about her relationship with her co-judge on The Voice. When Hoda Kotb told the songstress a lot of links to a “wedding” came up after Googling “Gwen and Blake,” she flat out asked: “What’s happening with the wedding?”

“Oh, that’s a really good question,” the 51-year-old coyly responded while laughing. “The good news is that we still like each other a lot.” Stefani the hinted, “We’ll see what happens, you know what I’m saying?” The singer also opened up about spending time in quarantine together while in their new L.A. home with her kids. “It’s been pretty magical for Blake and I and the kids,” she said, “because we don’t ever have that much solid time together.”

Talks of Stefani and Shelton — who began dating in 2015 after they both split from their exes that same year — being engaged is not new. Even A-list celebs seem confused about their relationship status! In August, Dua Lipa filled in as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and interviewed the “Rich Girl” singer, mistakenly calling the 44-year-old Stefani’s “husband.”

“So I heard that you’ve been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma,” Lipa, 25, said as Stefani smiled. “Who else was with you? How was that?” After a slight hesitation, the blonde beauty responded: “Um, well … he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it.”

The love birds had been quarantining in Oklahoma amid the pandemic prior to their big move together to Los Angeles, Calif. According to a source, the power couple are “very happy” after moving into their $13.3M estate, which they bought in 2019. The duo’s new abode — which they share with Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 — is “very warm and inviting,” and there is “a lot of space for the boys to tumble around and get dirty,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

Despite the “God’s Country” singer and the “Sweet Escape” singer appearing to be “Happy Anywhere,” a source exclusively told OK! the couple constantly disagrees “on all the big things in life, including where to live and especially politics.”

“Gwen and Blake are totally different,” the source added. “A fish can fall in love with a bird, but where will they make a home? They are great when they are together alone but whenever they are around his friends or her friends, it never ends well. One of the reasons these two are still not married after five years together is because they can’t even agree if they should get married in his beloved Oklahoma or her home of Los Angeles.”

While wedding bells had once been ringing, a source told Us Weekly that the duo may have “to move things back till the fall” due to COVID-19 restrictions. Only time will tell if Stefani really has ~no doubts~ about their relationship.