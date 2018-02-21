Queer Eye Star Bobby Berk Reveals How The Fab Five Landed The TV Gig

Brothers for life! The fab five on Netflix’s reboot of Queer Eye bonded long before landing their TV gig. Bobby Berk spoke to OKMagazine.com exclusively about how the group connected the very first day of casting.

“By the end of that day, I started a fab five group text between the five of us, going ‘this is us and even if we don’t get it, we already made lifelong friend,'” Berk said. “And I really think the creators and the producers could really see the chemistry between us and I think that’s what got us the gig.”

