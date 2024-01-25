'Queer Eye' Feud: Bobby Berk Reveals He Had a Falling Out With Costar Tan France Before He Quit the Show
Bobby Berk just spilled major tea about what may have led to his Queer Eye departure.
After rampant speculation from fans, the interior designer, 42, revealed there was brewing tension between himself and costar Tan France before his exit.
"Tan and I had a moment," Berk confirmed in an interview published on Thursday, January 25. "There was a situation — and that’s between Tan and I — and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing and nothing romantic, just to clarify that."
The public began to take notice of something going on between the Netflix stars in November when Berk swiftly unfollowed France, 40, on Instagram after the Texas native announced he was leaving the show.
"Should I have unfollowed Tan? No," Berk explained of his actions. "Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight.”
"I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and [Tan’s husband] Rob [France] and the kids,” Berk noted. "I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound."
The confession comes months after Berk revealed to the world that his journey on the reality show was over. "It's with a heavy heart that I announce that Season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye," he wrote in the sad November update.
"It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon. I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you all in Nola for one final season. @foreverthefab5," Berk concluded his sweet words.
While the cast may have lost one member, a source exclusively told OK! that producers may be looking to replace everyone and revamp the entire show all together.
"What did these guys expect? When the series was rebooted, all the original guys were replaced with the current group. Now it’s time to do the same again. Finding the new, cuter and younger shiny object is what TV is all about,” an insider claimed of the possible casting decision.
Vanity Fair conducted the interview with Berk.