'Queer Eye' Feud: Bobby Berk Reveals He Had a Falling Out With Costar Tan France Before He Quit the Show

The confession comes months after Berk revealed to the world that his journey on the reality show was over. "It's with a heavy heart that I announce that Season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye," he wrote in the sad November update.

"It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon. I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you all in Nola for one final season. @foreverthefab5," Berk concluded his sweet words.