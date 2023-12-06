'Queer Eye' Shake-Up: Secret Hunt to Replace Remaining 4 Men With 'Younger and Cuter' Gay Men Underway

“What did these guys expect? When the series was rebooted, all the original guys were replaced with the current group. Now it’s time to do the same again. Finding the new, cuter and younger shiny object is what TV is all about,” a source exclusively dishes to OK! about the remaining four men: Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski.

Berk, who is the interior designer expert, announced his departure in November.