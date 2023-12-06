'Queer Eye' Shake-Up: Secret Hunt to Replace Remaining 4 Men With 'Younger and Cuter' Gay Men Underway
Now that Bobby Berk is no longer part of the "Fab Five" in Netflix's hit series Queer Eye, the search is underway to replace the remaining four members with fresh meat, a source exclusively tells OK!.
“What did these guys expect? When the series was rebooted, all the original guys were replaced with the current group. Now it’s time to do the same again. Finding the new, cuter and younger shiny object is what TV is all about,” a source exclusively dishes to OK! about the remaining four men: Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski.
Berk, who is the interior designer expert, announced his departure in November.
“The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal,” he wrote on social media. “You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life.”
“To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts,” Berk continued. “It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will.”
Another insider claimed Berk was "asked to leave" the series as he was "not vibing" with the cast.
“There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show,” the insider told Us Weekly. “The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”
Berk will still appear on Season 8 of the series, which will premiere in January 2024.