'Queer Eye' Feud Escalates: Tan France Claims Bobby Berk 'Got Fired' From Netflix Show, Denies 'Getting Rid' of the Interior Designer
Tan France attempted to clear the air about some rumors spreading about him, but in doing so, he appeared to make things worse about where he stands with former Queer Eye star Bobby Berk.
"Yes I've heard what's going on," the reality star, 40, began via Instagram on Friday, March 8. "I just want to address one point real quick. My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired. Netflix and the production companies did a full on casting. I didn't put my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job."
In a new exposé, released by Rolling Stone in March, there were rumors that France "campaigned to replace Berk" with Jeremiah Brent with "alleged" support" from costar Antoni Porowski — but France said this is far from true.
"Am I so happy that they have the job? Uh huh. I really am. I think they're going to be incredible on the show, but I didn't get them hired by getting rid of somebody else," he continued, seemingly referring to Brent, who is replacing Berk in the new season of the Netflix show. "And this all started because of a comment on a gossip blog that just got reposted, reposted, and then it's almost become gospel. So from the horse's mouth: I'm telling you, that that's not at all how it went down. And that's all I'll say on the matter. If you need to dig deeper, if you still don't believe me, so be it — but that's it."
As OK! previously reported, Berk, 42, revealed he would be leaving the show after eight seasons.
“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that Season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye," Berk wrote in November 2023. “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”
After Berk's departure, he shared more insight into his decision and revealed he didn't always get along with France.
"Tan and I had a moment," Berk told Vanity Fair in an interview published in January. "There was a situation — and that’s between Tan and I — and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing and nothing romantic, just to clarify that."
People speculated the two had a falling out after Berk unfollowed him on Instagram.
"Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight," he noted.
"I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and [Tan’s husband] Rob [France] and the kids,” Berk continued of how they will resolve things. "I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound."