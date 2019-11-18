'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Confronts Ramona Singer To Her Face Over 'Rude' Behavior

Clash of the Housewives! Bravo’s first annual BravoCon gave stars of their famed Real Housewives franchise to come together and hash their issues out on camera during a Watch What Happens Live episode. Real Housewives of New York City‘s Ramona Singer famously feuded with The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant for ruining a photo opportunity in the Hamptons.

Gizelle, 49, and costar Ashley Darby chatted with OKMagazine.com about what went down during WWHL and her fight with Ramona, 63. “The beef has not been squashed,” the EveryHue Beauty founder said. “She was giving some cockamamie excuses for how she treated me. And I told her, ‘you’re rude!'”

“It felt good to say that in front of 2000 people,” Gizelle quipped. Gizelle and Ashley, 31, also dished details on RHOP‘s new season and the controversies surrounding Ashley’s husband Michael. In September 2018, a cameraman claimed Michael groped him while filming a scene.

Watch Gizelle and Ashley’s interview above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!