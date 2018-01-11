Watch Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Revenge Porn Scandal Play Out On ‘KUWTK’

The Kardashians are finally talking about Rob Kardashian’s revenge porn scandal, involving his ex-girlfriend and daughter’s mother, Blac Chyna.

In a preview of Sunday’s new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim and Khloe do not mince words when sitting down to chat about their brother’s on-going legal drama with his ex.

“Did you see how I just like went off on Rob in our group text? I couldn’t take it,” Kim tells Khloe.

“Listen, there’s a plus and a minus. One of the plus of all this there’s no way Rob and Chyna could get back together after this, right? Let’s focus on the positive,” Khloe jokes. “The negative is all of this other sh*t right now.”

Kim then clearly alludes to Rob’s revenge porn incident.

“The negative is just that like as Rob having sisters, he should just know better,” Kim says, seemingly referencing Rob’s posting of nude photos of his ex following their break-up. “He should have just like controlled himself.”

As OK! readers’ know, Chyna not only filed a restraining order against Rob after he posted the illicit pics online, she also sued him for revenge porn, which is illegal in the state of California.

“So Rob and Chyna have officially broken up, but they obviously still have to communicate for the custody of [their daughter] Dream,” Khloe later explains in her confessional. “They’re still having a hard time getting along. The legal battle that has been going on between the two of them has been super frustrating. I feel like this is escalating to a place that none of us could have ever imagined.”

Khloe then tells Kim that while she doesn’t condone Rob’s actions, she feels like he was provoked.

“It just sucks [because] he’s made out to be this bad guy when she’s taunting him,” she explains.

“Love makes you do f**ked up things. You think anyone’s proud of that? No. You don’t f**k with someone’s heart and emotions.”

What do you think about Khloe and Kim’s comments? Sound off in the comments section?